British Friendly appoints two non-exec directors

Nicki Webber and Simon Lodge join

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read
Simon Lodge, non-executive director, British Friendly
Image:

Simon Lodge, non-executive director, British Friendly

Provider, British Friendly, has appointed Nicki Webber and Simon Lodge to its board as non-executive directors.

British Friendly said the appointments bring leadership, new perspectives and industry expertise to its board.

Lodge has worked as a director, chief financial officer and actuary in the life insurance industry. He currently holds a directorship at Canada Life and serves as a trustee of the Epilepsy Research Institute.

In his executive career, Lodge has worked as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Europe at Canada Life, he has also been CFO for Zurich Insurance's US life business and spent nearly ten years at Police Mutual Assurance Society earlier in his career.

Simon Owens, CEO, British Friendly, said: "Nicki and Simon's expertise and independent perspective will be invaluable at such a transformative time for the Society as we execute our strategic plans and scale our propositions and operational capabilities."

Webber has around 25 years of experience working across the financial services sector, with risk, governance and people expertise.

Alongside a range of non-executive roles in the non-profit and public sectors, she recently served as chair of audit at Westfield Health and chair of people, remuneration and culture at the Marsden Building Society.

During her executive career, Webber was the commercial director at INSYNERGY Investment Management and has worked in corporate finance advisory and private equity.

Webber said: "It's important to me that I work with member-focused organisations, which aim to make a positive difference in people's lives. Protecting members from financial hardship during periods of illness provides a crucial safeguard."

Topics

Related Content

Insurer

Protection insurers paid out £7.84bn in 2025

Insurer

The Exeter sees 21.6% rise in new business premiums for IP

COVER Classroom

CPD: The rise of value-added services among younger customers

COVER Classroom

CPD: How to overcome protection and mortgage challenges

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

FCA review highlights role of AI in tackling protection gap

UK lags behind global countries in managing chronic health: Zurich

More on Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2026: Winners revealed
Insurer

COVER Customer Care Awards 2026: Winners revealed

Recognising providers in protection and health

COVER
clock 02 July 2026 • 1 min read
ABI adds two board members
Insurer

ABI adds two board members

Jim Islam and Pretty Sagoo join

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 30 June 2026 • 1 min read
Protection insurers paid out £7.84bn in 2025
Insurer

Protection insurers paid out £7.84bn in 2025

ABI and GRiD data

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 29 June 2026 • 2 min read

Highlights

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels
Adviser / Broking

COVER Survey: Advisers damning of protection insurer service levels

"It takes longer than ever to get underwriting terms"

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 12 October 2023 • 5 min read
Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover
Individual Protection

Online reviews trump price for young people selecting life and health cover

According to latest ReMark report

John Brazier
John Brazier
clock 11 October 2023 • 2 min read
ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles
Group Protection

ABI members with staff neurodiversity policy nearly doubles

Women within executive teams have grown to 32%

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 October 2023 • 3 min read