British Friendly appoints two non-exec directors

British Friendly said the appointments bring leadership, new perspectives and industry expertise to its board.

Lodge has worked as a director, chief financial officer and actuary in the life insurance industry. He currently holds a directorship at Canada Life and serves as a trustee of the Epilepsy Research Institute.

In his executive career, Lodge has worked as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Europe at Canada Life, he has also been CFO for Zurich Insurance's US life business and spent nearly ten years at Police Mutual Assurance Society earlier in his career.

Simon Owens, CEO, British Friendly, said: "Nicki and Simon's expertise and independent perspective will be invaluable at such a transformative time for the Society as we execute our strategic plans and scale our propositions and operational capabilities."

Webber has around 25 years of experience working across the financial services sector, with risk, governance and people expertise.

Alongside a range of non-executive roles in the non-profit and public sectors, she recently served as chair of audit at Westfield Health and chair of people, remuneration and culture at the Marsden Building Society.

During her executive career, Webber was the commercial director at INSYNERGY Investment Management and has worked in corporate finance advisory and private equity.

Webber said: "It's important to me that I work with member-focused organisations, which aim to make a positive difference in people's lives. Protecting members from financial hardship during periods of illness provides a crucial safeguard."