Tesco launches free parent cover with Aviva

Life cover worth £15k available

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Tesco Insurance and Money Services has launched a new product, dubbed Free Parent Life Cover, which aims to help families take their first step towards putting protection in place.

The proposition, developed in partnership with Aviva, looks to provide parents with £15,000 of free life cover for every child under the age of four, for a period of 12 months. Tesco said 3.4 million households with young children shop regularly in its stores each year, adding the offering has been designed for both online and in-store customers. According to research from Tesco, 62% of UK parents with children aged under four hold life insurance, with cost cited by 30% as a barrier to purchasing cover. Tesco will be implementing practical tools to help families understand their pr...

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