Tesco launches free parent cover with Aviva

The proposition, developed in partnership with Aviva, looks to provide parents with £15,000 of free life cover for every child under the age of four, for a period of 12 months. Tesco said 3.4 million households with young children shop regularly in its stores each year, adding the offering has been designed for both online and in-store customers. According to research from Tesco, 62% of UK parents with children aged under four hold life insurance, with cost cited by 30% as a barrier to purchasing cover. Tesco will be implementing practical tools to help families understand their pr...