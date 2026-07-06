National Friendly adds protection products to Primis panel

Bringing specialist protection products to a wider adviser and client base

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, National Friendly, has partnered with Primis Mortgage Network to make its protection products available to advisers across the network.

Primis has more than 3,000 members and advisers within the mortgage and protection network will now have access to National Friendly's Accident Only Income Protection, Income Protection and flagship Friendly Shield products. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said the partnership aims to support clients with flexible and affordable cover options, particularly those whose circumstances may not fit traditional protection options. Oliver Jones, commercial director, National Friendly, said: "This partnership is an exciting step forward for National Friendly and reflects the growing...

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Jaskeet Briah
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