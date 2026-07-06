National Friendly adds protection products to Primis panel

Primis has more than 3,000 members and advisers within the mortgage and protection network will now have access to National Friendly's Accident Only Income Protection, Income Protection and flagship Friendly Shield products. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said the partnership aims to support clients with flexible and affordable cover options, particularly those whose circumstances may not fit traditional protection options. Oliver Jones, commercial director, National Friendly, said: "This partnership is an exciting step forward for National Friendly and reflects the growing...