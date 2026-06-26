IPTF announces financial education project

Focusing on educating young adults, the project will be launched in September, the association showcased its pilot of a presentation discussing financial planning. Dubbed Your Money, Your Life, the presentation is designed to be presented in schools to educate students, with protection industry players encouraged to sign up to present in local communities. You can express your interest in being part of the Financial Foundations project, here. According to the IPTF, the project has three main goals: Educate young people about the basics of money in a compelling and engaging way...