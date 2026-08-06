COVER Excellence Awards 2026: Shortlists revealed

Across 24 categories, the awards attracted over 200 entries from the market, with major players and new entrants represented. The shortlists highlight the best our market has to offer, it is now up to the judges to decide who is worthy of an award this year. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "This is the big one. The COVER Excellence Awards end the year with a bang, rewarding the hard work of the industry over the last 12 months. This year's entries have been defined by the customer, with many entrants taking vulnerability, inclusion and education into account. "For our judges,...