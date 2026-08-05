The missing asset in financial planning

Tony Müdd, divisional director - development and technical consultancy, St. James’s Place, discusses how the link between health and wealth needs more recognition from advisers securing financial futures.
Every financial plan rests on assumptions, inflation, investment returns, tax rates and longevity. Advisers debate them, model them and stress-test them carefully. Yet perhaps the most consequential assumption of all receives remarkably little attention: the client's future health. That is becoming increasingly difficult to justify. AXA Global Healthcare's Longevity Mindset Study 2026 found that the overwhelming majority of high-earning professionals across the UK, France and Germany are already investing in extending their health-span through preventative diagnostics, nutrition, fitness...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.