The missing asset in financial planning

Every financial plan rests on assumptions, inflation, investment returns, tax rates and longevity. Advisers debate them, model them and stress-test them carefully. Yet perhaps the most consequential assumption of all receives remarkably little attention: the client's future health. That is becoming increasingly difficult to justify. AXA Global Healthcare's Longevity Mindset Study 2026 found that the overwhelming majority of high-earning professionals across the UK, France and Germany are already investing in extending their health-span through preventative diagnostics, nutrition, fitness...