BW Consulting partners with Working To Wellbeing on vocational rehab

Consultancy, BW Consulting, has partnered with provider, Working To Wellbeing, to offer the latter’s vocational rehabilitation services to its advisers.
The partnership aims to help Working To Wellbeing work closely with advisers, offering vocational rehabilitation to more organisations either as a standalone proposition or through their health or risk concierge services. The offering is designed to support more employees with chronic conditions to "stay in work and thrive", as well as ensuring sustainable returns to work following long-term absence. Dr Julie Denning, managing director, Working To Wellbeing, said vocational rehabilitation is the crucial – and often missing – link between health and work support. "It represents a co...
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