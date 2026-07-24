Government updates, a secondary insurance market and financial resilience headline this week's episode of the COVER Review.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 20 July 2026. The top stories this week are: Andy Burnham to launch 10-year plan for UK PRA publishes consultation into mutual transfers IPT raises £2.17bn in Q1 26/27 PDG takes 'cautious engagement' approach to secondary life firm We Buy Life Policy Rising house prices highlight need for protection: Royal London
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