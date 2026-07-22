This is down from the revised estimate of 3.9% in the 12 months to April 2026, while on average, house prices increased by 0.3% from April to May, compared to an increase of 1.5% from this period in 2025. Breaking the data down by region in England, the North West recorded the largest monthly increase in house prices (1.4%), while the North East saw the greatest annual price rise (5.9%). Meanwhile, London recorded the biggest fall in monthly price by -1.2%, as well as the lowest annual price growth (-1.2%). On a seasonally adjusted basis, the estimated number of transactions of res...