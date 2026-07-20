FOS names Jenny Simmonds as permanent CEO

Both Simmonds and Dipple-Johnstone took up their roles on an interim basis in February 2025. In the roles, they worked with the government and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to develop and deliver a series of reforms to the UK's redress system. Under their leadership, the FOS introduced charges for professional representatives to refer cases, they also revised the default interest rate applied to some of the awards it makes and the FOS has also consulted on proposals to modernise its case fee structure for businesses. Liam Coleman, interim chair, FOS board, said: "Jenny and Jam...