FOS names Jenny Simmonds as permanent CEO

The Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) board has appointed Jenny Simmonds as its permanent chief executive officer, with James Dipple-Johnstone named permanent chief ombudsman.
Both Simmonds and Dipple-Johnstone took up their roles on an interim basis in February 2025. In the roles, they worked with the government and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to develop and deliver a series of reforms to the UK's redress system. Under their leadership, the FOS introduced charges for professional representatives to refer cases, they also revised the default interest rate applied to some of the awards it makes and the FOS has also consulted on proposals to modernise its case fee structure for businesses. Liam Coleman, interim chair, FOS board, said: "Jenny and Jam...
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