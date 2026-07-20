Burnham, who became Labour leader on Friday last week (17 July 2026), announced from Downing Street that he will bring forward a new 10-year plan for Britain later this year. He said the new plan will lay out a path "from where are now to where I believe we all want Britain to be, wherever we're coming from, whatever party we support". Meanwhile, to give the public some "breathing space" now, Burnham announced that measures to support with the cost of living will be set out tomorrow, including how these will be paid for. At the same time, the new UK government will look to help mor...