Partner Insight Video: Why everyday incidents are costing more than ever

Everyday accidents and short-term illnesses are on the rise across the UK, with hospital admissions up 7% and A&E visits climbing 3.8% year on year, according to a new report from Metlife.

The Everyday Risk Report 2025 highlights how these seemingly ordinary mishaps – from falls and workplace accidents to minor illnesses – are creating growing financial pressure for UK households.

In this video, MetLife's Phil Jeynes is joined by industry experts, to explore how the report highlights the true impact of these risks for clients – as well as revealing a potential gap in protection conversations.