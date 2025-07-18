Vitality paid out £142m in 2024

The provider said that it paid out at a 91.9% rate across its protection products, including 98.9% for life claims; and 88.6% for serious illness claims. Life products made up £95.7m of the total pay out, with an average amount paid of £84,268. The provider said that the top reasons for claim were cancer, heart, neurological and respiratory issues. It detailed its denied claims in the life space, with 0.8% denied due to suicide within 12 months of taking out the policy; 0.2% denied due to the terminal illness definition not being met; and 0.1% denied due to non-disclosure. Serious ...