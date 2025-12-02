Recognising National Grief Awareness Week

The protection industry recognised how policies and third-party services, both individual and group, have a role to play in supporting people who have made a life insurance claim. Third-party support Support service, RedArc, released data showing that bereavement was the fourth most-common reason for referrals to its services over the last 10 years. RedArc said that grief can have long-term impacts on mental and physical wellbeing if not addressed properly. It also said that insurers often turn to third-party providers to offer support post-claim. Christine Husbands, commercial c...