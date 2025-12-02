Recognising National Grief Awareness Week

Seeking to recognise those who have lost someone, National Grief Awareness Week (2-8 December, 2025) kicks off today.
The protection industry recognised how policies and third-party services, both individual and group, have a role to play in supporting people who have made a life insurance claim. Third-party support Support service, RedArc, released data showing that bereavement was the fourth most-common reason for referrals to its services over the last 10 years. RedArc said that grief can have long-term impacts on mental and physical wellbeing if not addressed properly. It also said that insurers often turn to third-party providers to offer support post-claim. Christine Husbands, commercial c...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.