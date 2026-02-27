Broadstone joins amii

New intermediary member

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

UK consultancy, Broadstone, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as an intermediary member.

The membership will include participation in national conferences, technical and regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying, among other factors, according to the association. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "Becoming a member of amii aligns with Broadstone's commitment to making a positive contribution to the development of the UK's health and protection industry, with the aim of ensuring that more people can enjoy the financial security that health and protection benefits provide. "Membership also supports our growth strategy by...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

New non-exec director for Holloway Friendly

Scottish Widows and Macmillan launch cancer report

More on Individual PMI

NHS launches National Cancer Plan
Individual PMI

NHS launches National Cancer Plan

£2.3bn investment in diagnostics

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 February 2026 • 2 min read
Bupa to launch Cancer Specialist Centres
Individual PMI

Bupa to launch Cancer Specialist Centres

Gynaecology and gastroenterology focus

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 December 2025 • 1 min read
Bupa UK and Nuffield Health agree new contract
Individual PMI

Bupa UK and Nuffield Health agree new contract

Bupa customers given access to Nuffield solutions

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 15 December 2025 • 1 min read