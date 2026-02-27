Broadstone joins amii

UK consultancy, Broadstone, has joined the Association of Medical Insurers and Intermediaries (amii) as an intermediary member.
The membership will include participation in national conferences, technical and regulatory compliance support, parliamentary and regulatory lobbying, among other factors, according to the association. Brett Hill, head of health and protection, Broadstone, said: "Becoming a member of amii aligns with Broadstone's commitment to making a positive contribution to the development of the UK's health and protection industry, with the aim of ensuring that more people can enjoy the financial security that health and protection benefits provide. "Membership also supports our growth strategy by...
