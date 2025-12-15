Bupa UK and Nuffield Health agree new contract

Health insurer, Bupa UK, has agreed a new three-year contact with healthcare charity, Nuffield Health.
The agreement gives Bupa UK customers access to Nuffield Health's network of hospitals and specialist services, with direct diary booking being added as a service. Th diary system gives Bupa customers the ability to book an initial Nuffield Health appointment through the Bupa finder website. The deal will also see an expansion of Bupa's musculoskeletal pathway into Nuffield Health hospitals. Chris Gowland, chief commercial officer, Nuffield Health: "Extending our partnership with Bupa is a real vote of confidence in what we can deliver together for patients. "With new tools like...
