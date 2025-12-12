500,000 mental health referrals in October 2025

The health service showed that 2.17 million people were in contact with mental health services in October, 1.46m of those in contact were accessing adult mental health services. In the month, more than 500,000 people were in contact with children and young people's mental health services in the month. Of those contacts, more than 500,000 were referred to treatment, 100,000 more than the number of referrals in August, according to Sarah Taylor, director of corporate proposition, Healix Health. Out of the new referrals, 2.48m care contacts were attended. Taylor said: "This latest ...