The regulator said it initially aimed to publish interim report and findings at the end of 2025 in its updated terms of reference earlier this year. The report examines whole of life, term insurance, income protection, critical illness and over 50s plans. Alongside the announcement, the FCA published its Summary of Quantitative Outputs report on the Pure Protection Market Study Consumer Research. The report, which surveyed over 14,000 UK consumers, found that 42% held a pure protection product. Life was the most popular policy to hold at 36%, followed by critical illness cover (CIC...