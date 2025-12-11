Profile of an IP customer: BMI and protection

In 2024, one of the more telling statistics in the IP landscape is the prevalence of higher BMI categories among applicants. Over half of all disclosed BMIs were in the overweight or above range. This reflects broader public health trends across the UK and should prompt the industry to rethink how health metrics like BMI are factored into underwriting and customer conversations. What's equally interesting is the variation in BMI disclosure rates. For individual IP applications, BMI was recorded in just over 30% of cases, while multi-benefit (menu) applications saw over 40% disclosure....