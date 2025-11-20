Profile of an IP Customer: Mix and match protection

The 2024 market data makes one thing clear: multi-benefit, or "menu plan," protection is no longer just a niche approach, it's becoming a mainstream way for clients to secure their financial futures. In fact, IP was included in 32% of all multi-benefit applications last year, a sign that more advisers are embedding IP into wider conversations about financial resilience. The momentum is undeniable. Menu plan applications that included IP rose by 42% compared to 2023, suggesting not just stronger client interest but also a meaningful shift in how advisers are framing protection advice. ...