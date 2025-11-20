Profile of an IP Customer: Mix and match protection

Why multi-benefit plans are winning

clock • 3 min read

Jo Miller, managing director, the Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) and Warren O'Connell, head of business development - sourcing, Iress, discuss trends in income protection (IP) buying habits, which show increasing popularity for multi-benefit policies.

The 2024 market data makes one thing clear: multi-benefit, or "menu plan," protection is no longer just a niche approach, it's becoming a mainstream way for clients to secure their financial futures. In fact, IP was included in 32% of all multi-benefit applications last year, a sign that more advisers are embedding IP into wider conversations about financial resilience. The momentum is undeniable. Menu plan applications that included IP rose by 42% compared to 2023, suggesting not just stronger client interest but also a meaningful shift in how advisers are framing protection advice. ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

More on Income Protection

IPTF releases fifth instalment of 7 Stories
Income Protection

IPTF releases fifth instalment of 7 Stories

Claims assessor stories

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 17 November 2025 • 1 min read
Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly
Income Protection

Advisers expected to discuss accident cover: National Friendly

Bruised Britain report

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 20 October 2025 • 2 min read
Profile of an IP customer: 2024 market trends
Income Protection

Profile of an IP customer: 2024 market trends

Strength to strength

Vicky Churcher and Warren O’Connell
clock 30 September 2025 • 3 min read