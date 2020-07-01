Topical content provided by our partners
Helen Dick: Mental health matters
One in six report a common mental health problem each week
Mindfulness, the mental health treatment of the future?
Debbie Kennedy: 'I don't take my role for granted'
Pippa Andrews: Workplace wellbeing and the cost of success
Tips to finding balance
Pippa Andrews: The only way is up(stream)
'Mental and physical health are more interconnected than we might think'
Synaptic Q&A: How innovation is driving income protection growth
Justin Harper: The evolution of contemporary IP
How long might your client be unable to work?
Ian Berrett: The right choice
'Numbers aren’t everything'
Weaving protection into the fabric of life
'Find out what makes your client tick!'
Improving access to insurance for people with diabetes
Diabetes Week 2019
Q&A: Simplyhealth's Dr Catherine Rutland
'Smile and the world smiles with you!'
Claims: It is the people, not the numbers that matter
A discussion on diversity and the role we all play
Gary Burchett: Focusing on the things that matter
‘Doing the right thing for customers’
'We've got a blank piece of paper' - Guardian's Davis
PARTNER INSIGHT: Guardian's CEO Simon Davis discusses the company's rebirth, shaking up the protection market and making his vision possible
Katya Maclean: The changing face of critical illness
Future-proofing policies
Can the financial services sector create good outcomes for women as both employees and customers?
How can the financial services sector create good outcomes for women as both employees and customers? This was the question posed by Quilter's corporate affairs director Jane Goodland to four panellists at TISA's annual conference this week.
Johnny Timpson: A look back at 2018
From the Mermaid to the Palace of Westminster
Stephen Crosbie: Business protection made easy
Business protection doesn't need to be complicated, insists Aegon's protection director
Birth, death... but what about 'the middle'?
Cura's Kathryn Knowles investigates value-added services and why it is crucial for advisers to know their products
Christine Husbands: Value-added services and building trust
Services such as nurse advice, second medical opinions and bereavement counselling all add something invaluable to protection, says RedArc MD
The conversation gap
We need an environment of transparency and openness, argues Helen Dick of Scottish Widows
Why financial advice needs more women advisers
INDUSTRY VOICE: The advice gap in the UK cannot be understated. There are just 25,000 advisers to cover the entire adult population of the UK, meaning advisers are outnumbered six to one by lawyers and 12 to one by accountants
Protection beyond the numbers
Scott Cadger of Scottish Widows explores care services and the value of supporting customers at the moment of truth