LifeSearch expands into PMI

Protection advice specialist, LifeSearch, has announced an extension of its services to include private medical insurance (PMI).
On launch, LifeSearch will be working with health insurance providers including Aviva, BUPA, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA. The expansion of services is driven by customer demand, according to the intermediary, with more customers asking for PMI post-Covid. LifeSearch said that the total number of people covered by health insurance increased by 7% to 5.8 million in 2023. COVER spoke with Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, about how the extended range of products would fit in with LifeSearch's existing proposition. She said: "Access to medical care (diagnosis as well as treatment) is just...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.