LifeSearch expands into PMI

On launch, LifeSearch will be working with health insurance providers including Aviva, BUPA, The Exeter, Vitality and WPA. The expansion of services is driven by customer demand, according to the intermediary, with more customers asking for PMI post-Covid. LifeSearch said that the total number of people covered by health insurance increased by 7% to 5.8 million in 2023. COVER spoke with Debbie Kennedy, CEO, LifeSearch, about how the extended range of products would fit in with LifeSearch's existing proposition. She said: "Access to medical care (diagnosis as well as treatment) is just...