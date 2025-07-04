Professional Skills: Five mistakes killing your protection sales

Let's be honest. Protection should be a no-brainer. But for many brokers, it feels like a constant uphill battle. You care about your clients. You know it matters. Yet people still say no, stall the conversation, or avoid it altogether. If that sounds familiar, it's not just bad luck. These are five common mistakes that quietly kill protection sales and how you can fix them. 1. You're still selling products, not outcomes If you're listing off things like life cover, critical illness or income protection like you're reading from a policy menu, the message won't land. Clients ...