In the newly created role, Miller will head up risk policy and audit, alongside the firm's people, culture and HR functions. He will take responsibility for all operations functions, including authorisations and supervision. Miller has 20 years of experience in financial services, covering operations, sales, relationship management and business development, all of which included working closely with intermediaries. Most recently, Miller was COO for Asia-Pacific at financial services and technology business, Bluestone. He will now join Stonebridge's executive team alongside group fi...