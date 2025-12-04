Claims and Underwriting: In conversation with a claimant

Cameron Roberts chats with Angus Hodge, formerly St James’ Place, and Joe Nattrass, a critical illness and income protection claimant, about Joe’s story and claims journey.
Want to read more about Joe's claims process? Check out Jaskeet Briah's article from earlier this year.
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.