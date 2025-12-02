Ash Borland, business coach, Ash Borland Consulting, discusses the real reasons clients do not purchase protection and what advisers can do to advocate for the products.
After coaching hundreds of mortgage and protection advisers, I have noticed a pattern that rarely gets discussed honestly. Clients are not saying no to protection because they do not want protection. They are saying no because of how the conversation is framed, when it is introduced and how lightly advisers position it. Most objections have very little to do with premium costs and everything to do with how the adviser guides the discussion. When you strip the excuses away, three core reasons come up every time. The good news is that each one is fixable when you approach protection with c...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.