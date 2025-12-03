Increase in family-friendly policies for ABI members

Firms offering surrogacy and IVF support

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

The Association of British Insurers (ABI) has released an update on its DEI Blueprint, detailing family-friendly initiatives by ABI members.

The report highlights progress on firms offering surrogacy support, up to 66%, as well as IVF support, up to 69%. The figures represent a 13 percentage point (pp) rise in surrogacy support and a 19pp rise on IVF support compared to 2022 statistics. Return-to-work initiatives also saw an uptick, up to 46% of firms offer support when returning from parental or extended leave. This is up 13pp on 2022's figures. The association also said that 100% of its members offered formal flexible working options to balance family obligations with professional responsibilities Liisa Antola, man...

