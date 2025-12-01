Gender gap in mental health support highlights protection: LV=

Demand for mental health support rises 61%

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Provider, LV= has released data which showed a gender gap in the use of mental health support, it said this shows the importance of protection for men’s wellbeing.

The LV= Claims Report showed that the demand for mental health support with access to remote psychological services rose 61% year-on-year in 2024. The report also showed that men accounted for 43% of users compared to women who accounted for 57%. The provider's Wealth and Wellbeing research showed that, in the three months leading up to September 2025, 33% of men reported feeling stressed or anxious, 28% reported exhaustion and 25% were worried about money. Mike Farrell, protection sales and marketing director at LV=, said: "Men's mental health continues to suffer from stigma and l...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Vickers Young joins Stonebridge

New chief financial officer for Howden Health & Employee Benefits

More on Insurer

Gender gap in mental health support highlights protection: LV=
Insurer

Gender gap in mental health support highlights protection: LV=

Demand for mental health support rises 61%

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 01 December 2025 • 1 min read
Partner Insight Video: Why everyday incidents are costing more than ever
Insurer

Partner Insight Video: Why everyday incidents are costing more than ever

Research reveals the financial impact of common accidents and illnesses

Sponsored by MetLife
clock 24 November 2025 • 1 min read
L&G adds two hires to leadership
Insurer

L&G adds two hires to leadership

Joining at the end of January 2026

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 19 November 2025 • 2 min read