Gender gap in mental health support highlights protection: LV=

The LV= Claims Report showed that the demand for mental health support with access to remote psychological services rose 61% year-on-year in 2024. The report also showed that men accounted for 43% of users compared to women who accounted for 57%. The provider's Wealth and Wellbeing research showed that, in the three months leading up to September 2025, 33% of men reported feeling stressed or anxious, 28% reported exhaustion and 25% were worried about money. Mike Farrell, protection sales and marketing director at LV=, said: "Men's mental health continues to suffer from stigma and l...