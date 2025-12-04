The COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026 nominees are live, with nearly 1,000 protection and health experts represented across 22 categories.
The awards seek to recognise the women and organisations that are changing the industry for the better, with advisers, insurers, providers and thought leaders represented across the nominations. Nominees are now asked to submit entries for their nominated categories for consideration by COVER's expert panel of judges. Cameron Roberts, editor, COVER, said: "Beyond the sheer volume of nominations in this year's awards, it has been encouraging to see many new faces represented across our categories. "Our Woman of the Year - Protection and Mortgages has seen some great uptake and will ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.