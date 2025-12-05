Bain Capital completes Jensten Group acquisition

Plans for expansion

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Private investment firm, Bain Capital, has completed its strategic investment deal with insurance distribution platform, Jensten Group.

Bain Capital announced its signed agreement to acquire Jensten Group from private equity investor, Livingbridge, in September 2025. Following regulatory approval, the Jensten Group management team and Bain Capital will move forward with its plans for expansion and innovation. Jensten said the plans include delivering on its commitments for organic and non-organic growth; high levels of service; and long-term stability for the business, its people, its insurance partners and its customers. Rob Organ, CEO, Jensten Group, said: "This is a very exciting moment in Jensten Group's evolut...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Wes Streeting launches review into mental health and ADHD 'overdiagnosis'

Quarter of employees have dental fear: Bupa

More on Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Nominees announced
Adviser / Broking

COVER Women in Protection and Health Awards 2026: Nominees announced

Nearly 1,000 nominations

COVER
clock 04 December 2025 • 1 min read
Claims and Underwriting: In conversation with a claimant
Adviser / Broking

Claims and Underwriting: In conversation with a claimant

Joe Nattrass discusses his journey

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 04 December 2025 • 1 min read
Pivotal Group acquires Xact Mortgages
Adviser / Broking

Pivotal Group acquires Xact Mortgages

Joins New Build division

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 02 December 2025 • 1 min read