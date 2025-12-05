Bain Capital completes Jensten Group acquisition

Bain Capital announced its signed agreement to acquire Jensten Group from private equity investor, Livingbridge, in September 2025. Following regulatory approval, the Jensten Group management team and Bain Capital will move forward with its plans for expansion and innovation. Jensten said the plans include delivering on its commitments for organic and non-organic growth; high levels of service; and long-term stability for the business, its people, its insurance partners and its customers. Rob Organ, CEO, Jensten Group, said: "This is a very exciting moment in Jensten Group's evolut...