Quarter of employees have dental fear: Bupa

The provider said this reinforces the important role of employers and workplace health partners in supporting and educating employees about dental care. According to its survey of 3,000 respondents, oral health was "overlooked as a crucial part of total employee wellbeing", with 17% citing a ‘push through it' culture around dental pain while at work. Employees were prioritising other health issues – such as physical health (50%) and mental health (47%) - over dental care when taking sick days. Dental pain was believed by 21% of respondents to be less important than physical or ment...