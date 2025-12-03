Benenden Health partners with SkinVision

Healthcare provider, Benenden Health, has added to its preventative offering through a partnership with skin cancer detection service, SkinVision.
The provider said SkinVision's services will be available immediately to its members, with new members able to access the services from the first day of their membership. SkinVision is a mobile application designed to help people detect skin cancer early. It analyses photos of moles and skin spots to assess the risk of skin cancer, by "combining a clinically validated artificial intelligence (AI) algorithm with the expertise of dermatologists". Erik de Heus, CEO, SkinVision, said that Benenden Health members can routinely check their skin with the app and get a qualified risk assessme...
