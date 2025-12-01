New chief financial officer for Howden Health & Employee Benefits

Intermediary group, Howden, has announced the appointment of Carla Hammond as its chief financial officer for Howden Health & Employee Benefits.
The appointment, which is effective immediately subject to regulatory approval, will see Hammond lead financial strategy for Howden's combined UK employee benefits businesses. Hammond joins from Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), where she spent 18 years in senior finance leadership roles, most recently as head of finance for the UK & Ireland. Carla Hammond, chief financial officer, Health & Employee Benefits, Howden and Barnett Waddingham, said: "I'm incredibly excited to join the Employee Benefits team at Howden during this pivotal time in its growth journey. "The energy and passion from ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.