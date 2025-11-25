The UK's productivity problem requires more than blanket benefits

British businesses are tackling a productivity crisis, with an estimated 148.9 million working days lost to sickness or injury in 2024.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) recently recommended lunchtime walks and relaxation techniques such as yoga and mindfulness to tackle the issues, but to truly improve Britain's productivity levels, we need to look at the root cause(s).

Addressing the health and wellbeing of employees requires more than a checklist of tips. It must provide solutions to cater to the unique needs of a workforce that spans various generations, life stages, financial situations and working environments.

A callout for improved wellbeing support

There is often a disconnect between what businesses believe their employees need and the struggles employees are facing. While many existing benefits packages aim to promote wellbeing, there's often a misunderstanding of what employees value most from their wellbeing support.

The recent TELUS Mental Health Index found that two of the biggest impacts to the mental health of employees in the UK are personal stressors such as finances and sleep quality. One third of workers say finances or economic conditions are their primary sources of personal stress, 40% of workers say poor sleep quality has resulted in reduced concentration or focus at work.

On the other hand, we found that employees over the age of 50, employees without children and male employees are less likely to report experiencing personal stress. Declining mental health and wellbeing is not being felt in the same way by all employees, which is why benefits need to be flexible so employees can tailor them to their needs.

Some workers might resonate with online tools and support they can use after their children are in bed, whereas others prefer the social energy of group training and supportive goal setting. Having a range of options for individuals to select the support they need, in an environment that suits their preferences and life situations, are key.

Communicating benefits offerings

Clear, consistent messaging around benefits is as important as the benefits themselves. Employers should consider multi-channel communication strategies, such as onboarding sessions, digital dashboards, manager-led briefings and e-newsletter reminders to ensure employees understand and engage with available support.

The Index showed that three-quarters of workers report unclear or inconsistent communication about health and wellbeing programmes at work. The mental health score of this group was the lowest, more than nine points below the 24% who reported very clear communication.

Training managers to become wellbeing ambassadors is a key aspect of supporting employee wellbeing. Managers that are well-equipped to guide, support and spot early signs of distress can significantly improve workplace trust, office culture and employee engagement with available resources.

Ultimately, workplace wellbeing benefits are only useful if they are used. Leaving health benefits unused may look like a saving, but health benefits are an investment. Actively promoting them and increasing engagement in wellness programmes can help reduce absenteeism, boost productivity and create value that outweighs the perceived cost reduction of unused support.

The call for businesses

Health has a direct link to productivity and therefore improving the mental wellbeing of the UK workforce is vital. If businesses want to thrive in the future, attract and retain top talent, drive competitive innovation and sustain high productivity, they must recognise workforce wellbeing is not a one size fits all.

Fixing the UK's productivity problem requires workplace wellbeing support tailored to individual needs that are clearly communicated to ensure healthier people and more resilient workplaces.