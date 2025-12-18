Partner Insight: Workplace health review signals new benefit options for advisers

Rising long-term sickness is keeping a record number of people out of the labour market – and costing the UK an estimated £150bn a year.

To address the problem, the Keep Britain Working review called for an integrated approach to employee health, with government and businesses working together to improve health outcomes for all. Other recommendations included:

  • Changes to tax treatment of health benefits
  • A broader Workplace Health Provision model
  • Pooled funding for SME schemes

The latest article on COVER's Workplace Wellbeing hub, produced in partnership with Simplyhealth, takes a closer look at some of the recommendations, and how they could reshape client conversations around employee health benefits.

 

 

 

