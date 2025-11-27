A history of protection products

The last globally successful product launch happened when the diagnosis of a dread disease was added to death and disability, which we now more euphemistically, call critical illness (CI) cover. Invented by South African heart surgeons, its purpose was to enable their wealthy beef-fed heart-attack prone patients to pay for the expensive transplant operations that had been pioneered there in the 1960's. It took until the 90's to reach the UK market, but now far outsells the obliquely suitable alternative (given such operations are available free in the UK) called income protection (IP). ...