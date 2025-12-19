Underwritten WOL sees strong growth in Q3: Gen Re

Reinsurer, Gen Re, released its Protection Pulse today, showing Q3 growth among most protection lines, with number of policies sold and Annual Premium Equivalent (APE).
The pulse showed that 516,283 policies were sold in Q3 2025, bringing the year's figure to 1.53 million. This figure puts the number of policies sold slightly ahead year-on-year, Q3 2024 saw 507,077 policies sold. APE saw "higher growth" according to the reinsurer. In Q3 the APE stood at £608m for the year, boosted by a £211m injection in Q3. These figures represent a rise on 2024, in which the APE was £192m in Q3 and fell below the £600m mark at this time in 2024. The figures follow on from H1 results form the reinsurer which showed the industry saw a slight growth of 3% in annual...
