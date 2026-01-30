Broker network, Primis, has reported its advisers in Wales and the South of England are expecting to write more business in 2026.
Figures were gathered from Primis Kick Off events in Newport and London. Of the advisers surveyed, 79% in these regions were positive about growth in the next 12 months. Of brokers in Wales and the South West, 69% expected to write greater volumes this year compared to 2025, with the figure rising to 90% among brokers in the South East. Protection saw high levels of confidence among brokers, with 82% saying they will write more protection business this year, rising to 89% among brokers in Wales and the South West. Overall, 66% of brokers were ‘optimistic' or ‘somewhat optimistic' a...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.