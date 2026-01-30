Figures were gathered from Primis Kick Off events in Newport and London. Of the advisers surveyed, 79% in these regions were positive about growth in the next 12 months. Of brokers in Wales and the South West, 69% expected to write greater volumes this year compared to 2025, with the figure rising to 90% among brokers in the South East. Protection saw high levels of confidence among brokers, with 82% saying they will write more protection business this year, rising to 89% among brokers in Wales and the South West. Overall, 66% of brokers were ‘optimistic' or ‘somewhat optimistic' a...