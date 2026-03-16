New life insurer for UK market: Certua Life

A new life insurer has launched in the UK market, dubbed Certua Life Limited.
The firm has been authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) and Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). The provider said its products aim to interact with platforms that customers use, from banking and savings to employee benefits and wealth platforms. Certua's product offering is an annually renewable cover option that, according to the provider, "replaces the cycle of indemnified commission, clawback and churn". Tom Williams, CEO and founder, Certua Life, said: "More than half of UK adults have no financial protection for the people who depend on them. Not because they ...
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