Misrepresentation and non-disclosure top reasons for denied claims: LV=

The total amount paid out by the provider is up by £15m from 2024 when LV= paid out nearly £137m in claims, also at a rate of 95%

Around 5% of claims were denied, mainly because of misrepresentation or non-disclosure at application. This included smoking status, alcohol consumption and inaccuracies around medical history.

Anna Rogers, head of underwriting and claims, LV=, said transparency around denied claims is key.

"While we are proud of the proportion of claims paid, it is important to clearly communicate the reasons why some claims are not met, reinforcing the importance of accurate disclosure at application," Rogers said. "We want to help people continue to live financially confident lives."

Product split

Looking at a product breakdown, LV= paid 98% of all life insurance claims at a total of £80m.

Around 5,500 families and loved ones received a life insurance payment, the highest payment being £1.1m. The average claimant was aged 66, while the youngest claimant was aged 26.

The primary reasons for life claims were cancer (40%), heart-related conditions (18%), respiratory conditions (11%) and stroke (4%).

For income protection (IP), LV= paid out £18.m to more than 1,100 individuals who were unable to work due to illness or injury.

The top reasons for IP claims were musculoskeletal issues (37%), cancer (20%), mental health (14%) and gynaecological conditions (4%).

LV='s IP offering also provided financial support through its built-in features. Specifically, its parent and child cover saw recorded nearly £68,000 paid out to six families after their child suffered a serious illness.

The provider also paid £105,000 in death benefit claims to families who lost a loved one, with a further £80,000 paid in fracture cover claims.

Elsewhere, a total of £4.3m was paid out in personal sick pay claims to more than 1,000 individuals in higher-risk occupations, including HGV drivers, construction workers and warehouse employees, the youngest claimant being 17 years old.

The primary reasons for these claims were musculoskeletal (50%), fractures (10%), coughs, colds, flu and sore throats (7%) and cancer (5%), and

As for its critical illness cover (CIC), LV= paid out were nearly £33 million in claims to 444 individuals and their families, with the highest claim payment at £1.2m.

Most CIC claims related to cancer (60%), other top reasons for claims were heart attack (12%) and stroke (6%). The most common cancer types were breast (34%), prostate (10%) and bowel (9%).

Children's CIC also recorded £804,000 paid in claims for 32 children diagnosed with a serious illness, with cancer representing the most common claim.

Rogers said: "Our 2025 claims experience reflects both the scale of support we provide and the importance of protection in delivering financial resilience. We are particularly pleased to have supported so many customers and their families, with a record level of claims paid during the year.

"Income protection in particular continues to play a vital role, not only through regular claim payments, but through the additional features and support it offers when customers need it most. Behind every claim is an individual and their family facing challenging circumstances, and our focus remains on providing practical, timely and compassionate support.

Added value

As for usage of LV='s value-added services, including its LV= Doctor Services, 24/7 remote GP access led the way at 78%, with 13% of appointments made for children aged 15 and under.

Meanwhile, 11% of policyholders used mental health and physiotherapy support, respectively, with policyholders aged between 26-45 accounting for 67% of all users.

Previously, LV= reported that one third of customers who accessed its mental health support services last year were aged between 26-35.

Around two in five customers who accessed the mental health service during the year were aged between 36-45, the primary reason for access being anxiety.