UK Government launches action plan to support unpaid carers

Nearly one in 10 people in England are an unpaid carer, according to the Department of Health and Social Care, which can lead to challenges in keeping up careers or education, looking after their own health and taking breaks from caring. The new action plan, which is the first cross-Government action-plan to support unpaid carers, focuses on identifying unpaid carers early, particularly young carers. Unpaid carers can then be referred to the support they need, whether it is financial such as the Carer's Allowance, employment support such as Carer's Leave and flexible working, or healt...