Young workers call for greater employer health support

Young workers have been found to expect employers to play a greater role in supporting their health, with 62% saying that some of their sick leave could have been avoided with “better” or “faster” employer health support.
Sonder, a workplace wellbeing platform and member of the Department for Work and Pensions' (DWP') Keep Britain Working Vanguard Taskforce, surveyed 2,500 UK workers about workplace absenteeism. It found that 80% of younger workers aged between 18-24 believed it is important that employers provide access to physical or mental health support. In terms of the support that would make the biggest difference to employees' health and ability to stay in work, young workers valued faster access to mental health support the most (48%), followed by faster access to a medical professional (44%). ...
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