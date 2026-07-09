Confusion on workplace benefit coverage is top barrier to usage

According to the provider's Britain at Work research, which surveyed 2,000 UK employees, many did not use workplace health support as they were unclear on how benefits work, how to access them or what costs may be involved. Other barriers included worries that there may be hidden costs associated with the health benefits (33%), knowing how to access benefits (30%) and worries about data being collected when using employee health benefits. At the same time, 21% of workers did not want their employer to know about specific health conditions. Around 20% were not aware of the health an...