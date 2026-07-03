Third of businesses only signpost to health and wellbeing support on demand

Everywhen's research, which surveyed 500 HR decision makers in the UK, found that signposting on demand was the most common method for encouraging employee uptake of health and wellbeing support. This was followed by producing wellbeing calendars of events and awareness days to remind employees of the support available (30%) and using the company intranet to promote support (29%), with 25% having apps or an employee benefits platform. Employers also had health and wellbeing champions (23%) and used lived experiences to help make support more personal (19%). Additionally, 21% of emp...