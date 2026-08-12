New principal international consultant for Everywhen

Hannah Parry takes the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits consultancy, Everywhen, has appointed Hannah Parry as its new international consultant.

Parry joins from Marsh Middle East and Africa, previously she previously held roles at Allianz, Pacific Prime and Aetna.  In her new role, Parry will be responsible for international client management and retention, strategic growth of the international book of business. Sarah Dennis, head of international, Everywhen, said: "We're excited to welcome Hannah to the team - her skills, experience and enthusiasm will be a valuable addition, helping us enhance the support we provide, build strong client relationships, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients and their people. "As...

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Cameron Roberts
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