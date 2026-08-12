New principal international consultant for Everywhen

Employee benefits consultancy, Everywhen, has appointed Hannah Parry as its new international consultant.
Parry joins from Marsh Middle East and Africa, previously she previously held roles at Allianz, Pacific Prime and Aetna. In her new role, Parry will be responsible for international client management and retention, strategic growth of the international book of business. Sarah Dennis, head of international, Everywhen, said: "We're excited to welcome Hannah to the team - her skills, experience and enthusiasm will be a valuable addition, helping us enhance the support we provide, build strong client relationships, and deliver exceptional outcomes for our clients and their people. "As...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.