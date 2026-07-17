Car finance platform adds employee benefits and life insurance to offering

The offering aims to meet the insurance needs of motor dealers within the Car Finance 247 network. Alongside employee benefits, including group life and private medical insurance, the offering also includes public liability, premises insurance, vehicle stock, road risks and employers' liability. Broadway Insurance will broker the products on offer, with regional managers delivering services. George Farmer, managing director, Car Finance 247, told COVER: "We want to make sure our dealers have access to the support that's right for their individual business needs. As part of that wid...