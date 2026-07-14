Keep Britain Working lacks awareness among SMEs: GRiD

75% of UK employers have heard of the review

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Awareness of the Keep Britain Working review was at 75% among UK employers, but it sees a marked decline among smaller businesses, according to GRiD.

GRiD surveyed 500 HR decision makers, with 86% of those representing organisations with more than 250 employees having heard of the review. This number declined among micro business, according to the industry body, with 45% aware of Sir Charlie Mayfield's report. Details surrounding Keep Britain Working were also at a premium. Of the respondents, 18% were aware of the proposals made but did not know the details. Of those asked, 11% did not aim to take any action to further employee healthcare until it became mandatory. Katharine Moxham, spokesperson, GRiD, said: "The Keep Britai...

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