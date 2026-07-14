Omni Protect firms will gain access to Beagle Street's protection offering, bringing more than 3,500 directly authorised firms under its umbrella. Beagle Street launched its proposition this year, which initially included a life insurance policy and a critical illness offering including 23 conditions covered. The launch was teased in 2024, with the provider pledging to offer a "unique proposition" with a "simple process and attractive products". Emma Vaughan, managing director, Omni Protect, said: "It is incredibly positive to see a fresh new entrant coming into the protection spac...