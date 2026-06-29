Richard Waters joins Omni Protect

Richard Waters is set to join Fintel’s whole of market protection club, Omni Protect, as its head of strategic partnerships for protection and health.
Waters will lead on new initiatives and partnerships for Omni Protect, specifically among the advice and provider segments. Waters joins Omni Protect after more than 30 years at HSBC Life, where he held numerous positions in sales, product management and operations. Emma Vaughan, managing director, Omni Protect, said: "Richard brings with him a wealth of experience and deep industry expertise from his time at HSBC, and we're incredibly excited to welcome him to our ever-expanding team. "His knowledge, insight, and passion for delivering strong partner relationships will be invaluab...
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