NHS waiting list down 100,000 patients year-on-year

The NHS waiting list fell to 7.27m patients in July 2026, according to data from NHS England.
The list has fluctuated in 2026, it is up from 7.25m patients in January this year, but has fallen by 100,000 patients since June 2025, where the level stood at 7.37m. In May 2026, the waiting list grew by 60,000 patients, marking the highest point in the year to date. According to an NHS statement, the falling list comes as the NHS experienced its three busiest ever months, between May and July. These months were dubbed the "summer surge" by the NHS and included 2.5m attendances in June. Emily Jones, head of workplace wellbeing, Broadstone, said: "Prevention and early intervent...
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